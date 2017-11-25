Police open homicide investigation into man’s death on Far South Side

Chicago Police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of a 61-year-old man Saturday night on the Far South Side.

About 9 p.m., officers responding to a well-being check at a home in the 11500 block of South Bishop found the man in the basement with “severe blunt trauma to the head” and lacerations to his groin, according to Chicago Police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

A male was taken to Area South headquarters for questioning, police said.

A police source said the incident appears to have been domestic-related.

Area South detectives are conducting the homicide investigation.