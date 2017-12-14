Police: Pair burglarized 8 Near North Side businesses in November

Police are searching for a man and woman who burglarized at least eight businesses in the River North and Near North Side neighborhoods in November.

Each time, the pair forced entry through a door or window and entered the business then stole computers, laptops and other property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

during the late evening or early morning on Nov. 10 in the 800 block of North Dearborn;

during the late evening or early morning hours on Nov. 13 in the 100 block of West Kinzie;

during the late evening or early morning hours on Nov. 13 in the 200 block of West Superior;

during the early morning hours on Nov. 14 in the 400 block of West Huron;

during the early afternoon on Nov. 19 in the 400 block of North Wells;

during the late evening to early morning on Nov. 20 in the 300 block of West Chicago;

during the early morning on Nov. 30 in the 200 block of West Huron; and

during the early morning on Nov. 30 in the 400 block of North Franklin.

The suspects are described as a black male wearing a black skull cap and a black coat and female black, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.