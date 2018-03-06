Police: Pair of armed robberies reported in Austin

Police are warning residents about a pair of armed robberies that happened early Sunday in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

In each incident, the robbers walked up to a person sitting in or getting out of a vehicle and demanded property at gunpoint, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened about 2:25 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Division, while the other incident happened about 10 minutes later in the 4800 block of West Hubbard, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.