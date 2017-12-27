Police: Pair of robberies reported in Wrightwood

Police are warning Southwest Side residents about a pair of recent armed robberies that happened within a two-block stretch in the Wrightwood neighborhood.

In each incident, the suspects walked up to a victim and announced a robbery, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened about 11:15 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 8000 block of South Richmond, and the other incident happened about 1:20 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 8100 block of South Richmond, police said.

The suspects are described as two males, thought to be between 16 and 25 years old, standing between 5-feet and 5-foot-7 and weighing about 150 pounds, police said. One of the robbers is described as having dreadlocks, while the other is described as having short hair.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.