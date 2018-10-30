Police: Pair of strong-arm robberies reported in Gresham

Police are warning South Side residents about a pair of recent strong-arm robberies in the Gresham neighborhood.

In each incident, the robber punched and knocked down a female and made off with her property, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The first robbery happened about 2 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of West 85th Street, while the other incident took place about 1 p.m. Friday in the 8700 block of South Ada, police said.

The robber is described as a black man, thought to be between the ages of 27 and 29, standing between 6-feet and 6-foot-3, with black hair and a medium complexion, police said. He was seen wearing a black coat.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.