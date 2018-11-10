Pair of strong-arm robberies reported within two-block stretch in Logan Square

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about a pair of recent strong-arm robberies that happened within a two-block stretch in the Logan Square neighborhood.

In each incident, the robber entered the businesses and acted as if he was going to purchase an item, according to an alert from Chicago police. After an employee opened the cash register, the robber then took money from it.

In both incidents, the robber struggled with the employee before ultimately being able to take an unspecified amount of cash from the register, police said.

The first robbery happened at 2:19 p.m. Oct. 28 in the 2800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, while the other incident took place between 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. Oct. 28 in the 2900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

The robber was described described by police as a black male, thought to be between the ages of 16 and 20, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.