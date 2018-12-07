Police: Parked vehicles stolen off streets in Little Village

Chicago police were warning West Side residents about a string of stolen vehicles in the Little Village neighborhood.

Throughout November, an unknown number of thieves stole parked vehicles on the street. The incidents occurred:

about 4 p.m. Nov. 26 in the 3100 block of South Hamlin Avenue;

about 6 p.m. Nov. 26 in the 2700 block of South Kolin Avenue;

about 3 p.m. Nov. 27 in the 2600 block of South Kildare Avenue;

about 7 a.m. Nov. 28 in the 2800 block of South Tripp Avenue; and

between 11 p.m. Nov. 27 and 6:05 a.m. Nov. 28 in the 3100 block of South Lawndale Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.