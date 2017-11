Police: Person dies after being shot, crashing in South Chicago

A person died after being shot in the head and crashing his vehicle Wednesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

At 10:52 a.m., the male victim was driving in the 2700 block of East 80th Street when he was shot multiple times in the head, police said. He then crashed his vehicle into an unknown object.

The victim, whose age wasn’t immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.