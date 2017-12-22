Man charged with making bomb threat at O’Hare

A California man has been charged with making a bomb threat Friday afternoon at O’Hare International Airport.

Otis Evans, 34, was charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct for making a false bomb threat, according to a statement from Chicago Police.

Evans was escorted off a plane and arrested at 1:05 p.m. after he told an airline employee that he had a bomb in his bag, police said.

The threat caused a “large law enforcement and fire personnel response which resulted in evacuations and delayed flights,” according to a statement from police.

Police News Affairs Officer Thomas Sweeney said the area was searched and “was rendered safe and clear.”

Evans, who lives in San Diego, was expected to appear in bond court Saturday, police said.

More than 4.1 million passengers are expected to travel through O’Hare during the holiday travel season between Dec. 15 and Jan. 4, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.