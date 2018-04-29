Police: Person fatally struck by Blue Line Train at Addison station

A person was struck by a Blue Train train and killed Sunday morning at the Addison station in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.

Officers responded about 9 a.m. to a call of a person struck by a train near the station at 3622 W. Addison St., according to Chicago Police.

A male who had been struck was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago Police. His death appears to have been accidental.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

As of 11:59 a.m., Blue Line service was being restored with residual delays following the incident, according to an alert from the CTA.