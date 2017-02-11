Police: Person fatally struck by car on South Side

A female was fatally struck by a car Wednesday night on the South Side, police said.

Shortly before 11 p.m., she was lying in the street in the 7700 block of South Cottage Grove when she was struck by a Toyota Corolla, according to Chicago Police.

The female, whose age was not known, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

The male driver of the Toyota was not injured, police said. Citations were pending early Thursday.