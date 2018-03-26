Police: Person fatally struck by vehicle in Hermosa

A person was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday morning in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.

The female, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was struck by the vehicle at 4:57 a.m. in the 4100 block of West North, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm her death.

No further information was immediately made available.