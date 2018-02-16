Person fatally wounded in Cragin, CPD conducting homicide investigation

Chicago Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a person was killed early Friday in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

A male, whose age was not immediately known, suffered wounds to his body about 4:40 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Diversey, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police. It was unclear how he was wounded.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

A crash was also reported in the area, police said.