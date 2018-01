Police: Person found dead outdoors in Avalon Park

A person was found dead outdoors Monday evening in the South Side Avalon Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The male, whose exact age wasn’t known, was found about 8:50 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Stony Island, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

Area South detectives were conducting a death investigation.