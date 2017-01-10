Police: Person found shot dead in North Park

A person was found shot dead early Sunday in the North Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.

Officers responded at 12:18 a.m. to a call of shots fired and found a male laying face down on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 5000 block of North Bernard, according to Chicago Police.

The male, whose age was not known, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

No one was in custody early Sunday as Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.