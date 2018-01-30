Police: Person killed in 4-vehicle Tri-State crash

One person was killed and two others were injured in a four-vehicle crash Monday night on the Tri-State Tollway near northwest suburban Schiller Park, police said.

Authorities were called about the crash at 8:17 p.m. on southbound I-294 near the Irving Park Road toll plaza, according to a statement from Rosemont police. The crash involved two semi-trucks, a passenger vehicle and a tanker truck that had overturned.

The driver of one of the semis was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and later pronounced dead, police said. Two other drivers were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening and a third declined medical treatment.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released further details about the death.