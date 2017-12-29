Police: Person killed in East Garfield Park fire

A person died in a fire early Friday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

The male victim was found at 1:36 a.m. inside a home in the 500 block of North Ridgeway while the fire was being extinguished, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately report the fatality.

The cause and origin of the fire was unknown, police said. The Chicago Fire Department could not immediately be reached for more information.