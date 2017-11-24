Police: Person killed in I-57 crash in Posen

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Friday in south suburban Posen, police said.

The crash happened at 1:12 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 138th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another person was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. Additional details were not provided and the Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

As of 3:50 a.m., the two right lanes of I-57 were closed to traffic in the area as state police investigated.