Police: Person killed in Near West Side crash

A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday on the Near West Side, police said.

At 3:13 a.m., the male was speeding east in the 2100 block of West Ogden when his tan-colored car struck a light pole, according to Chicago Police.

The male, whose age was not known, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

No other injuries were reported, police said. Additional details were not immediately available.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.