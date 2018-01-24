Person killed when semi hits car in Tinley Park

One person was killed when a semi crashed into a car Wednesday morning in southwest suburban Tinley Park, police said.

The semi was southbound on LaGrange Road about 5:45 a.m. south of 175th Street when it crossed the median and hit a northbound car, according to Tinley Park police. The driver of the car was dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the crash.

There were no passengers in the car and the truck driver was not injured, police said.

LaGrange was closed between 175th and 179th after the crash as crews investigated, police said. Road conditions were icy at the time of the crash.