Police: Person killed when vehicle crashes into bus shelter in Calumet Heights

A person was killed when a vehicle plowed into a CTA bus shelter Tuesday evening in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The crash happened about 6:25 p.m. near the intersection of 94th Street and Stony Island Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

One person was killed, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

It was unclear whether the person was traveling in the vehicle or standing at the bus shelter.

No further information was immediately made available.