Police: Person shot dead in Back of the Yards

A person was shot to death Friday evening in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was shot in the body about 8:15 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Marshfield, according to Chicago Police.

He died at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.