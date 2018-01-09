Police: Person shot to death during argument in Back of the Yards

A person was shot to death early Tuesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

A male, whose age was unknown, got in an argument with two other males at 3:52 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Garfield Boulevard when one or both of them fired shots, striking him in the chest, according to Chicago Police.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release information on the fatality.

No one is in custody and Area South detectives are investigating.