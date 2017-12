Police: Person shot to death in Bridgeport

A person was shot to death Friday night in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood, police said.

At 8:34 p.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of West 38th Place found the male with a gunshot wound to his neck, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.