Police: Person stabbed by acquaintance on Southwest Side

A person was stabbed Tuesday night on the Southwest Side.

The male, whose age was unknown, was stabbed in the neck by a female acquaintance about 10 p.m. inside his home in the 6300 block of South Troy, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The female who stabbed him was taken into custody, police said. Charges are pending.