Police: Person stabbed to death in Austin

A person was stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The male, whose age was not immediately available, was stabbed at 2:07 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Superior, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A person of interest is in custody and taken to Loretto Hospital for treatment, police said.