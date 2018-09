Police: Person stabbed to death in Back of the Yards

A person was fatally wounded in a stabbing Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

The male suffered a laceration to his body about 9:15 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Aberdeen, police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.