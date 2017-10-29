Police: Suspect in South Loop sexual assault in custody

A person suspected of sexually assaulting a woman Sunday morning in the South Loop was taken into custody, Chicago Police said.

Officers responded about 5:45 a.m. to a report of a home invasion and sexual assault in the first block of East 16th Street, police said.

A 31-year-old woman told them a male suspect gained access to her home and sexually assaulted her, police said. He then ran off when a witness interrupted the incident.

The suspect was later taken into custody and charges are pending, police said.