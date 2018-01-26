Police: Person who left scene of Elgin crash dies at hospital

A person died after leaving the scene of a crash Friday afternoon in northwest suburban Elgin.

Police responded at 2:01 p.m. to the single-vehicle crash near Larkin and Highland avenues, according to Elgin police.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle had both fled the scene after the crash, police said.

They were later located, and one of them was injured, police said. He was taken to Presence St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he died.

The traffic Unit is investigating the crash, police said. Anyone with information should contact Elgin police at (847) 289-2661.