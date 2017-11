Police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends with crash in Chatham

A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle Sunday evening ended in a crash in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

The driver of the stolen vehicle lost control and crashed at 8:04 p.m. in the 600 block of East 79th Street, according to Chicago Police. No one was injured in the crash.

There were no suspects in custody, police said. A weapon was recovered at the scene.