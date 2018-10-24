Police offer public a chance to reclaim stolen goods

The Chicago Police Department is offering a chance for the public to reclaim their stolen goods during two days public showings of recovered property.

The showings will take place between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at the 10th District police station at 3315 W. Ogden Ave, according to Chicago police.

Anyone wishing to claim their recovered stolen property must bring their case report and proof of ownership, such as receipts or photos, and valid identification, police said.

CPD’s Auto Theft Investigative Unit will also be showcasing stolen property.