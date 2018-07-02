Police release footage of Loop strong-arm robbery suspects

Authorities released surveillance footage of the suspects in several strong-arm robberies June 6 in the Loop. | Chicago Police

Authorities are asking the public for help identifying a group of people suspected in a series of strong-arm robberies last month in the Loop.

The suspects grabbed items from pedestrians and ran off about 3:30 p.m. June 6 in the first block of West Jackson, according to a video released Sunday by Chicago Police.

The footage shows the group of four males walking down the street when one of them grabs a woman from behind and throws her to the ground. The suspects then run away.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the robberies was asked to call Detective Blum at (312) 745-4383 or dial 911.