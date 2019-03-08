Police release photo of red Volkswagen wanted in fatal Cragin hit-and-run

Chicago police release a photo of the red Volkswagen Beetle wanted in a fatal hit-and-run Thursday in the Cragin neighborhood. | Chicago police

Chicago police are looking for the driver of a red Volkswagen Beetle who struck and killed a 50-year-old pedestrian Thursday morning in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The fatal hit-and-run happened at 4:14 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Cicero, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The red Volkswagen drove south on Cicero and rammed into Solomon Gutierrez as he crossed the street with another male.

Gutierrez, who lived in west suburban Cicero, was pronounced dead at the scene about 15 minutes later, authorities said.

The Volkswagen driver kept going south on Cicero and has not been arrested, police said. No one else was injured.

Police said the Volkswagen should be damaged on its left front corner.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Chicago police’s Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.