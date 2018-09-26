Police release photos of 2 wanted in attempted robbery of senior citizen in Loop

Surveillance photos of two people suspected of being involved in an attempted armed robbery on Aug. 15 | Chicago police

Police released photos Tuesday of two people suspected of being involved in an attempted armed robbery last month in the Loop.

The two, both female, are suspected of pepper spraying a senior citizen during an attempted armed robbery about 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 15 in the 800 block of Plymouth Court, according to Chicago police.

No probable cause to arrest them exists at this time, police said.

Anyone with information on the people pictured is asked to contact Area Central detective Mike Amato (312) 745-4383.