Police release photos of Mag Mile bus stabbing suspect

Surveillance images of the suspect in a stabbing April 1 on a CTA bus in the 600 block of North Michigan. | Chicago Police

Police have released surveillance photos of a woman wanted in connection with a stabbing Sunday night on a CTA bus on the Magnificent Mile.

About 10:15 p.m., a 30-year-old woman was sitting on a bus heading north in the 600 block of North Michigan when someone seated behind her stabbed her in the back of the head with an unknown object inside a glove, Chicago Police said.

The suspect, described as a woman in her 30s with a heavy build and a dark complexion, got off the bus and walked south on Michigan, police said. She was wearing a black coat, a brown hat and a blue scarf.

The woman who was stabbed suffered a minor cut to the back of her head and declined medical treatment at the scene, police said.

The two women did not know one another and did not appear to interact before the stabbing, police said.

Authorities released surveillance images of the suspect Wednesday and asked anyone with information to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.