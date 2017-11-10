Police release photos of mallet-wielding watch thieves

Authorities have released surveillance photos of three people suspected of stealing watches from a Magnificent Mile shop last week after using a mallet to smash open display cases.

Officers responded at 11:43 a.m. Nov. 3 for a report of three males entering the store in the 800 block of North Michigan and using a mallet to break display cases, according to Chicago Police. They then ran from the store with multiple “high-value” wristwatches.

The same people are suspected in a similar smash-and-grab theft at the same jewelry and watch store about 11 a.m. Oct. 13, police said. In that incident, they drove away in a gold Jeep Cherokee.

Each of the male suspects is between 17 and 25, between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet, and 160-165 pounds, police said.

Police said two of them were wearing Nike hoodies – one gray and another black – while the photos show the third suspect wearing a red hoodie with an “Azusa Pacific University” logo on it. No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported in connection with the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.