02/08/2019, 01:18am

Police release photos of suspect who stabbed man in face on CTA bus in Austin

Surveillance footage of the man suspected of stabbing a CTA bus passenger in the 300 block of North Cicero Avenue. | Chicago police

By Sun-Times Wire
Chicago police released surveillance footage of a man who stabbed another man as the two rode on a CTA bus Wednesday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The attack happened about 4:15 p.m. on a southbound bus in the 300 block of North Cicero Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A 48-year-old man sitting in the back tried to push off a man who fell asleep on him, police said.

That’s when the man woke up, pulled out a knife and slashed the 48-year-old above the right eye, police said. The 48-year-old grabbed the weapon to defend himself and was cut in the hand as well.

The man dashed off the bus and escaped via another CTA bus going south on Cicero Avenue, police said. The 48-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital to treat the cuts on his face and hand.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot, 160-pound black man between 20 and 30 years old, police said. He was wearing a blue and red hat, red and black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.

