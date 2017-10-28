Police release photos of suspicious person outside Naperville home

Surveillance images of a person caught on camera shortly before a burglar alarm went off Oct. 23 at a Naperville home. | Will County sheriff's office

Authorities are asking the public to help identify a person who apparently set off a burglar alarm Monday morning at a home in west suburban Naperville.

About 10:40 a.m., Will County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a home in the 400 block of Laurel Drive in Naperville for an activated home burglar alarm, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. A suspect and his vehicle were captured on the home’s video surveillance system.

He was seen taking an Amazon package from a delivery driver and examining the package before ultimately leaving it near the front door, the sheriff’s office said. He was also seen walking toward the back of the home shortly before the alarm was activated.

The vehicle he was driving may have been a black Toyota Camry with a spoiler, according to the sheriff’s office. Neighbors also reported seeing him near other homes in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office Investigations Division at (815) 727-8574, ext. 4965.