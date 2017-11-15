Police release surveillance videos of 2 Chinatown robberies

Surveillance video of an armed robbery that happened shortly before midnight Nov. 8 in the 200 block of West 23rd Street. | Chicago Police

Police have released surveillance videos of two separate robberies that happened days apart this month on the same Chinatown neighborhood block.

About 6:50 p.m. Nov. 11, a 58-year-old woman was walking in the 200 block of West 23rd Street when two people, a male and female, approached from behind, pulled her purse and caused her to fall, according to Chicago Police. The suspects then grabbed the handbag and ran away.

The surveillance video shows the suspects, both of whom are wearing hooded sweatshirts, jogging and walking briskly down the street.

An armed robbery happened on the same block at 11:54 p.m. Nov. 8. In the surveillance video for that incident, the victim can be seen walking down the street when four people run up and approach from behind.

One of the suspects points a gun at the victim, while another suspect takes the victim’s purse, police said. The video also shows a car driving down the block, possibly used by the suspects during the robbery.

Anyone with information on either robbery is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.