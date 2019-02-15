Police release two men they arrested in attack of actor Jussie Smollett

n this file photo taken on May 17, 2017, actor Jussie Smollett arrives on the red carpet ahead of Sir Ridley Scott's Hand and Footprint ceremony in front of the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. | AP file photo.

The two men arrested in connection with the reported attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett were released without charges Friday evening after spending two days in the custody of Chicago Police.

“Case Update: Due to new evidence as a result of today’s interrogations, the individuals questioned by police in the Empire case have now been released without charging and detectives have additional investigative work to complete,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet posted at 9:22 p.m. Friday.

The men, who are brothers, were picked up by police at O’Hare International Airport Wednesday night after they returned from a trip to Nigeria, sources previously told the Sun-Times.

Initially considered “persons of interest,” they were arrested while being questioned by detectives Friday morning. Earlier in the day, Guglielmi said: “Detectives have probable cause that they may have been involved in an alleged crime, and we are working to corroborate the allegations and investigative timeline as our investigation continues.”

But Friday night police said the two, both of whom are black, are no longer being classified as suspects.

Detectives initially believed the men were the same people shown in a surveillance image released by police days after the purported attack, Guglielmi said. The men allegedly yelled racial and homophobic slurs during the incident, which had been investigated as a possible hate crime.

The men’s identities were not officially released, though several gossip sites published their names after they were taken into custody.

Before the brothers were released an attorney for the men, Gloria Schmidt, told reporters her clients knew Smollett.

“They have worked with him on ‘Empire,’” she told CBS2. “… They’re baffled why they are people of interest.”

The Chicago Sun-Times reported Thursday that police are investigating the possibility that the reported Jan. 29 attack was staged. However, a police spokesman on Friday again stressed that “there is also no evidence to say that this is a hoax.”

“The alleged victim is being cooperative at this time and continues to be treated as a victim, not a suspect,” Guglielmi said of Smollett.

Smollett has told police that he was walking in the 300 block of East North Water Street about 2 a.m. on Jan. 29 when two people walked up to him, yelled the slurs, hit him in the face, poured a substance — suspected to be bleach — on him and put a “thin, light rope” around his neck.

The actor initially was “reluctant” to call police because of the attention he would generate as a public figure, Guglielmi previously said. But his manager eventually called at 2:42 a.m., about 40 minutes after the attack.

The actor said he was on the phone with his manager at the time of the attack. His manager has said that he could hear the attack over the phone and was able to hear the phrase “MAGA country” — the acronym from President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Detectives traced the location of the men arrested through ride hailing and taxi records from the area where Smollett said the attack happened, according to a law enforcement source. Police have video from a doorbell camera, among other images of the men.

Thirteen days after he reported the attack, Smollett turned over “limited and redacted” phone records from that day to police, though investigators determined they were sufficient to conduct a criminal investigation.

Meanwhile, the letter that the FBI is investigating was sent on Jan. 22 to Fox and “Empire” offices and used “threatening language” toward Smollett, police said. The letter was laced with some type of white, powdery substance, according to Guglielmi.

A celebrity website, GrapeJuice.net, published a picture of the letter with the words, “You will die black f–,” written in letters apparently cut from magazines.

Contributing: Matt Hendrickson, Nader Issa and Frank Main