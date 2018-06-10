Police release video of purse snatcher pushing woman to ground in Bridgeport

Chicago police are searching for a purse snatcher who shoved a woman to the ground earlier this month before getting into a waiting car in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood.

In a surveillance video released Sunday night, the robber is seen sneaking up behind the woman about 3 p.m. on June 2 in the 2600 block of South Stewart.

The robber grabs her purse as she tries to fight him off, then he knocks her to the ground and runs to a nearby waiting silver Chevrolet Malibu or Cobalt.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8227.