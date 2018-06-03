Police release video of vehicle used in fatal shooting in Back of the Yards

Police are searching for a vehicle that was used in a fatal shooting March 25 in the 1900 block of West 52nd Street. | Chicago Police

Police released video footage of a vehicle that was used in a fatal shooting earlier this year in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

At 4:03 a.m. March 25, 23-year-old La’Dell Barnett was found with a gunshot wound to the head at 4:03 a.m. in the 1900 block of West 52nd Street, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Barnett, who lived in Mississippi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday morning, police released video that shows the wanted vehicle traveling south on Winchester Avenue from 52nd Street.

Anyone with information about the vehicle should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.