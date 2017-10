Police respond to armed barricade situation in Plainfield

Police were at the scene of an armed barricade situation Saturday afternoon in southwest suburban Plainfield.

Plainfield police described the incident as “an active armed barricaded situation” on Walnut Circle near 119th Street in a post on the department’s Facebook page at 2:30 p.m.

Authorities are advising residents in the area to remain in their homes “until further notice.”

Police did not provide further details on the incident Saturday afternoon.