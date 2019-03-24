Police respond to complaint of loud party with city officials

Chicago police officers responded late Saturday to a call of a loud residential party with city officials in attendance.

Officers were called about 10:32 p.m. to the residence in the 4500 block of North Damen Avenue, Chicago police said. City officials were confirmed to be present at the gathering, but police declined to confirm their identities.

Governor J.B. Pritzker was also in attendance at the party but his spokesperson says he left at 10:15 p.m., Rich Miller of CapitalFax said in a tweet.

Officers coded the call after responding, police said, meaning that no paperwork was submitted to document the incident. City ordinances state that officers can’t issue citations for noise complaints before 11 p.m. on weekends, police said.

Officers later responded to two more calls of a loud party at a different address in the same block, and those responses were also coded, police said. When police arrived at the location they found no one there, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether those calls were related to the initial complaint.