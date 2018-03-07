Police respond to shooting in Robbins

Police responded to the scene of a shooting Wednesday evening in south suburban Robbins.

Shortly before 6 p.m., authorities found one victim near 135th Street and St. Louis Avenue and a second victim near 135th Street and Pulaski, police sources said. Both people were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Two vehicles with shattered windows from bullet holes were part of a crime scene that spanned several blocks.

A firefighter was seen being put into an ambulance, but it was unclear how they became injured.

