Police: Ride-share driver stabbed by ‘irritated’ passenger in Logan Square

A ride-share driver was stabbed by a passenger Friday evening in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 22-year-old driver picked up the passenger about 8:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Sacramento, according to Chicago Police.

The passenger realized they had requested the wrong ride-sharing service and became irritated with the driver, police said. The driver pulled over to cancel the ride when the passenger struck him in the head.

The passenger then got out of the vehicle, opened the driver’s door, took out a weapon and stabbed him on the left ear, police said.

The driver suffered a minor laceration and was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.