Police: Robber stole cellphones while riding bicycle in the Loop

A robber stole a pair of cellphones Monday afternoon while riding a bicycle in the Loop.

In each incident, the robber rode alongside a victim on a street or sidewalk before forcibly prying a cellphone from their hands and riding off, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened at 4:59 p.m. in the 200 block of North State, and the other happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East Randolph, police said.

The robber is described as a 5-foot-7, 130-pound black man who is thought to be between 20 and 25 years old, police said. He was seen wearing a red ski hat, and black and red hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.