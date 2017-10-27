Police: Robbers ask for cigarette then rob victims on Far South Side

A string of robberies has been reported this month in the Calumet district on the city’s Far South Side.

In each incident, two or three people walk to up victims and try to have a conversation, often asking for change or a cigarette, before pulling out a handgun and demanding their property, according to Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

about 9 p.m. Oct. 5 in the 10300 block of South State;

about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 11 in the 10300 block of South Michigan;

about 5:45 a.m. Oct. 16 in the first block of West 103rd Place;

about 2:45 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 10400 block of South Wentworth;

about 9:20 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 100 block of West 103rd Street; and

9:40 p.m. Oct. 24 in the first block of West 103rd Street.

The three suspects were described as black men between 18 and 22 years old, all wearing hooded sweatshirts, police said. One of the men had a handgun.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.