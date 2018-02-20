Police: Robbers stealing from unlocked cars in Westmont

Police are warning residents of three burglaries this week during which robbers stole property from unlocked vehicles in west suburban suburban Westmont.

In each incident, robbers entered unlocked vehicles parked on the street or in an unlocked garage and stole property, according to Westmont police.

Between 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday, $750 worth of sunglasses and electronic devices were stolen from an unlocked vehicle inside an unlocked garage in the first block of South Hudon Street, police said.

On Feb. 11, between midnight and 6 a.m., cash and a computer were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 100 block of North Park Street. The stolen property totaled $1,305, police said.

It was reported on Friday that $9,500 worth of jewelry was stolen from an unlocked vehicle between 10:30 a.m. and 1:10 p.m. on Jan. 30 while the vehicle was parked in the 600 block of North Cass Avenue, police said.