Police: Robbers strike twice at same time in Gage Park, Brighton Park

Police are warning about two robberies that happened about the same time earlier this month in the Gage Park and Brighton Park neighborhoods.

In both incidents, the suspect approached the victims and demanded their property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

Both robberies happened about 4 a.m. on Oct. 12, one in the 4600 block of South Western and the other in the 5000 block of South Maplewood, police said.

Both suspects are Hispanic males, though to be between 38 and 40 years old, police said. One robber was about 190 pounds, 5-foot-9, with black hair and an olive complexion.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.